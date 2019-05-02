Police Hunt Two Men Involved In Separate Armed Robberies

POLICE on the Island of New Providence are seeking assistance in identifying and locating two men responsible for two armed robberies which occurred on Tuesday, April 30.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 10pm a man standing in front of a residence on Water Lilly Lane, Yamacraw, when he was approached by an armed male who robbed him of cash before running away.

In the second incident, according to reports, shortly after 11pm a woman was sitting in her vehicle in front of a residence on Carmichael Road when she was approached by an armed man who robbed her of cash before running away.

Police also arrested a man after finding an unlicenced firearm during a search of a home on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 4am that day, officers from the Central Detective Unit, acting on information, conducted a search of a home at Twin Close, Ridgeland Park and recovered an unlicensed shotgun and 35 rounds of ammunition. A man who was present during the search was taken into custody and is being questioned in connection with the unlicensed firearm and a number of recent armed robberies.

Investigations are ongoing.