Protest Against Joining World Trade Organisation

DOZENS of protestors gathered in Rawson Square yesterday to show they rejected the country’s accession to the World Trade Organisation.

A spokesperson for the group, Kendal Colebrook, admonished those gathered to study WTO’s ramifications. He called WTO “the enemy” to the country and its citizens, adding that to join would allow foreigners to capitalise on Bahamian assets.

Mr Colebrook said the government’s decision to join WTO showed it did not care about Bahamians.

In early April, a government delegation, headed by Brent Symonette, minister of financial services, trade and industry and immigration, and Zhivargo Laing, the chief WTO negotiator, went to Geneva for the fourth Working Party meeting on the Bahamas’ accession bid.