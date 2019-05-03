Davis 'Not Consulted' On Promotion Of Paul Rolle

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Philip Davis said he was never consulted on the promotion of former Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle to Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, as mandated by law.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday evening, stating the promotion had been approved by the Governor General following a recommendation by Prime Minister Hubert Minnis after consultation with Mr Davis.

Mr Rolle’s appointment takes effect from April 1, 2019.

In a press statement on Friday, Mr Davis said: “It has been brought to my attention that a public notice is circulating purportedly signed by the Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson that indicated the appointment by the Governor General of an Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

He continued: “The announcement says that the appointment was made after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition. Please be advised that no one consulted me at any time on this appointment.”

Mr Davis’ statement comes as the party continues to clash with the governing party over allegations that the Progressive Liberal Party politicized the police force during previous terms.

At an event billed as a town hall meeting for Fort Charlotte, Centreville, St Barnabas, Bain and Grants Town, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said: “The FNM does not appoint senior police officers based on their political affiliation. Apparently, this is what the PLP does.”

PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell renewed the party’s call for the resignation of Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, and Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands in a press statement on Friday.

The PLP has called for the dismissal of the two Cabinet ministers over their involvement in the trial of former PLP MP Frank Smith on bribery and extortion charges.

Mr Dames and Dr Sands were criticised by Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt as she gave her reasons for acquitting Mr Smith of all charges on February 1.

The chief magistrate criticised the ministers for the “egregious” way in which they interacted with complainant Barbara Hanna prior to a police investigation into her claims, charging that their conduct gave the appearance of a “political favour to a curious bystander”.

The government has appealed the matter.

Mr Mitchell said: This same Dr. Minnis who loves to point the finger, has done nothing to address this issue that hovers like a dark cloud over his administration and is an albatross around his neck. He wishes this to go away through deflection so the Prime Minister lacks credibility on this score.

“The Prime Minister obviously bit his tongue when he told the media that the PLP politicized the police force,” he continued.

“If Dr. Minnis has a short memory, we are happy to remind him that it was the FNM who sent multiple police officers brandishing weapons to BAIC for no other reason but to intimidate BAIC employees and its executive Chairman.”

Mr Mitchell was referring to the 2017 arrest and release of former Nassau Village member of Parliament Dion Smith and several Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation employees in connection with a police probe into “theft by reason of employment”.

It was alleged police officers visited the government agency with guns drawn to investigate allegations made against workers and Mr Smith, who served as its executive chairman.

At the time, Dr Minnis denied any government interference.