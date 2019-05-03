Jamaican Guilty Of Threatening Behaviour

A JAMAICAN teenager has been found guilty of using obscene language, making threats of harm and resisting arrest.

Rickey Rickado Morgan, 19, appeared in a Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Friday, April 26, before Magistrate Rengin Johnson.

Morgan was arrested on Tuesday April 23 by immigration officers and charged in court the following day for allegedly working without a work permit.

According to immigration officer Napthali Cooper, Morgan pled guilty to this charge and was ordered to pay $3,000 or in default serve nine months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services on New Providence.

He was also ordered to be deported.

Charges of using obscene language, making threats of harm and resisting arrest were also brought against Morgan by the Department of Immigration to which he pled not guilty.

Bail was denied and the matter was adjourned to April 26.

When he reappeared in court last week, Morgan again maintained his not guilty pleas to the three charges. The prosecution called three immigration officers as witnesses during the trial who were also cross-examined by Morgan who was not represented by counsel, according to Mr Cooper.

At the conclusion of the trial, Magistrate Johnson found Morgan to be guilty on all three counts. He was fined a total of $450 or in default serve four months at the BDCS.