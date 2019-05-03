Jamaican Man Found Guilty Of Multiple Charges

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A 19-year-old Jamaican was charged in the Freeport Magistrate's Court after he was found working illegally in the country.

Rickey Rickardo Morgan, who appeared in Court Three before Magistrate Rengin Johnson, also faced charges for threats of harm, resisting arrest and obscene language.

Morgan pleaded guilty to engaging in gainful occupation, but not guilty to the other three offences.

He was reportedly found at a construction site employed as a construction worker without a work permit on Tuesday, April 23.

Morgan was ordered to pay a fine of $3,000 or in default serve nine months in prison. He was also ordered deported to Jamaica on payment of the fine or on serving his custodial sentence.

Morgan, however, pleaded not guilty to using obscene language, making threats of harm, and resisting arrest.

During his trial on Friday, the prosecution called three immigration officers as witnesses to give evidence.

Morgan, who was not represented by counsel, maintained his innocence. However, based on evidence provided by prosecution, Magistrate Johnson found him guilty on all three counts.

As a result, Morgan was fined $450 or in default will serve 4 months in prison.