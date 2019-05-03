Kudos To The Carnival Organisers – And Let's All Have Some Fun

EDITOR, The Tribune

I fully endorse and support the privatisation of carnival…Kudos to the people involved, but, oh yes there is a but…don’t get too far and disrespect the Laws.

There are laws that cover dress - obscenity - vulgarity, etc…the Commissioner of Police should have warned the group leaders what is required to comply with the Law. What is passable on the beach is a good standard but be warned if the Police are about their business and their job description they must arrest all offenders breaking our Law…enjoy yourselves within the Law…excessive drinking of alcohol is a no no.

Carnival is what it is…obey the Laws and let everyone have a lot of fun, but Police it is expected of you to ensure the Laws are complied with.

Commissioner if you have not you better read the riot act quick - Carnival is coming and clearly some feel anything goes!

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

May 1, 2019