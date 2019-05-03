Trio Arrested After Drugs Swoops

POLICE on New Providence have recovered a large quantity of dangerous drugs in two separate incidents and have taken two men and a woman into custody.

In the first incident, according to a police report, shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, Drug Enforcement Unit officers conducted a search of a home on Dorchester Street off Virginia Street and recovered a quantity of dangerous drugs: one pound of marijuana; 2,425 ecstasy pills; 10 methamphetamine pills; 13 Oxycodone pills; 5,448 Alprazolam pills and 1,090 Xanax pills.

Two men who were in the home at the time of the search were taken into custody.

In the second incident, according to police, shortly before 1pm on Wednesday May 1, Anti-Corruption Unit officers conducted a search of a home at Marigold Farm Road and discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana and an assortment of fraudulent credit cards. A woman who was in the home at the time of the search was taken into custody.

The drugs had a street value of $3,200.