Minister Looking Forward To The Day When A Woman Runs Bahamas Police Force

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames said yesterday he is “all about gender equality” adding he looks forward to the day a woman could one day “take the helm” of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. However, Mr Dames could not speak to whether a woman is currently in the running for the position of RBPF deputy commissioner.

The National Security Minister made these comments on the sidelines of a ceremony at police headquarters, as he addressed both women in the force and the line of succession of law enforcement agencies.

On May 2, the RBPF announced former Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle was appointed to the position of acting deputy commissioner of police. Acting Deputy Commissioner Rolle, who has served on the force for 36 years, was made head of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the RBPF in 2017, leading investigations into high-profile corruption allegations.

When asked who will lead the unit in the wake of ADC Rolle’s promotion, Mr Dames underscored the importance of succession planning. “Well this is what succession planning is all about,” Mr Dames said. “So this will be an ongoing process. We talked about building capacity, we talked about building a robust succession planning model for our agencies. We have competent officers in uniform on the [RBPF] who are more than capable of assuming these positions. We just have to work to prepare more to bring others up to that level.”

Mr Dames added he spent more than two decades on the police force, eventually serving as deputy commissioner himself before leaving the force.



“They had to find another one,” he said. “Life goes on.”

When asked how soon it will be before there is a female commissioner or deputy commissioner, Mr Dames replied: “Well I hope soon.”

“We have to prepare everybody,” he continued. “And may the best person win. And so, gender equality - listen, I grew up in a household where there were 12 of us. Eight girls, four boys. So I’m all about gender equality. We have some fine women officers in these agencies. And I look forward to the day that one of them could possibly take the helm.

“Of course, we’re working towards that. We’re looking for the brightest and the best. And if the brightest and the best is a female, more power.”

However, when asked if a woman is a contender for the post of deputy commissioner, Mr Dames said: “I don’t know. I don’t have the answer to that right now.”

