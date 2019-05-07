Pair Deny Drugs Offences After Ecstasy Pills Worth $110,000 Are Found In Raid

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were remanded to prison yesterday after denying being caught during a raid last week with over $100,000 worth of ecstasy pills, over 5,000 anti-anxiety pills and other illegal drugs they intended to supply to others.

Jermaine Adderley and Adam Johnson of Dorchester Street both entered not guilty pleas to claims they were caught with $110,000 worth of ecstasy pills when police searched a house on Dorchester Street they were in last Tuesday.

The pair, ages 26 and 25 respectively, also denied being caught in possession of 10 methamphetamine pills and one pound of marijuana worth $1,000 they both planned to distribute to others on that same date. Adderley and Johnson also denied unlawfully storing some 5,448 Alprazolam pills; 1,090 Xanax pills; and 13 Oxycodone pills they planned to sell to others at the residence in question, which is not registered for that purpose in accordance with the Pharmacy Act. Alprazolam is the generic name for Xanax.

Adderley was further charged with being in possession of a quantity of marijuana on the date in question, a claim he also denied.

According to police reports, shortly after 8pm on the date in question, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers conducted a search of a home on Dorchester Street off Virginia Street and recovered a large quantity of dangerous drugs, inclusive of the aforementioned.

Two men who were in the home at the time of the discovery were subsequently taken into custody.

Given their not guilty pleas, the matter was adjourned to August 15 for trial. Bail was denied and the pair were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.