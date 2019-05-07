Pieces Of Metal Feared To Be In Chicken Strips

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority has advised the public of a voluntary recall of chicken strips produced by Tyson Foods Inc that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Health yesterday also urged consumers to discard these products if purchased. The statement said there “is a likelihood that serious health consequences or even death can occur from eating these products.”

According to BAHFSA’s advisory, on May 4 the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tyson had recalled more than 11 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products.

“This recall is an expansion of a March 21 recall that involved 69,093 pounds of the same product,” the advisory noted.

“The chicken strip products were produced from October 1, 2018 to March 8 with ‘use by dates’ of October 1, 2019 to March 7, 2020.”

The statement encouraged consumers, local retailers and wholesalers to dispose of all Tyson chicken strip products with the plant number P-7221.

The statement added: “US distribution included retail, institutional use nationwide and the US Virgin Islands.

“Local retailers and wholesalers are asked to check their inventory for this product bearing the establishment number provided and if found, remove the product from their freezers and do not sell to consumers.

“Consumers likewise, are asked to check their freezers and discard any suspect product.”

BAHFSA noted there have been no incidents in the Bahamas associated with this recall.

“A total of six complaints have been documented in the US with three alleging oral injury. The Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit has not received any complaints to date regarding the recalled product.”

Authorities encouraged customers who may have questions or concerns to contact BAHFSA at bahfsa@bahamas.gov.bs.