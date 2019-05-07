Baha Mar Robbery: Three Detained

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THREE men are in custody in connection with the recent smash and grab robbery at John Bull’s Baha Mar store.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash confirmed the arrests yesterday, telling The Tribune investigators are “making key steps toward closing” the matter.

He also confirmed that police are still seeking to identify a fourth “person of interest” in the case.

According to police, two men entered the store located near the resort’s western entrance around 3pm on Sunday, smashed several showcases and stole an assortment of watches and jewellery before fleeing the property on foot.

Initial reports suggested the men were unarmed, or at the very least not brandishing weapons.

There were no injuries reported by police.

When The Tribune visited the scene roughly two hours after the ordeal unfolded, security personnel declined comment and said any updates on the matter would come either from police or the resort’s public relations team.

Subsequently, Robert Sands, the resort’s senior vice president, in a brief statement on Sunday confirmed the incident, saying the matter was now a police investigation and that no further comment would come from the resort.

In the wake of the “brazen” ordeal, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar suggested Baha Mar “rethink” its security plan.

“A situation created a crime of opportunity today, and two robbers took advantage of this lapse and perpetrated a brazen act. As it stands, the hotel will now have to rethink its security plan, as police look to bring this matter to a close,” Mr D’Aguilar said, when made aware of the incident.

“It breaks my heart that in pursuit of a short-term gain, these men directly jeopardised the economic impact this hotel has had on the lives of so many Bahamians. I Implore the community to work to identify these men and turn them over to the authorities.”

Neither police nor the resort have placed a value on the items stolen from the store.