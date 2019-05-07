Pulpit For Preaching Not Politics

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

OPPOSITION Leader Philip ‘Brave’ Davis yesterday levied a litany of critiques against Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, including describing his recent speech in a church as “inappropriate” and dubbing Dr Minnis’ claims that the PLP “politicised the police force” as “ludicrous”.

When asked if the party is considering a vote of no confidence in the prime minister, Mr Davis replied: “All options are on our table.”

Along with Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell, Mr Davis reiterated he was not consulted on the appointment of Paul Rolle to acting deputy commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

On this matter, Mr Mitchell specifically called out National Security Minister Marvin Dames, who he described as a “smart ass” for “attacking” the PLP leader by insinuating that Mr Davis demanded consultation on the appointment of the acting deputy commissioner.

To this, Mr Mitchell underscored it was the commissioner of police who said Acting Deputy Commissioner Rolle was appointed after consultation with Mr Davis.

Mr Davis and Mr Mitchell made these comments yesterday during the PLP’s monthly press briefing at the party’s headquarters.

“I wish to say that amongst the more jokey but serious issues raised this morning was the Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, who should no longer be in office but must resign, trying to be a smart ass or more politely a smart Alec by attacking the Leader of the Opposition about the appointment of the acting deputy commissioner of police,” Mr Mitchell said.

“Mr Smarty Pants Minister Dames was quoted as saying that he is amazed that people who are lawyers need to be told that the Leader of the Opposition does not have to be consulted in order for there to be an acting appointment.

“While we do not concede that, here is the point we make Mr Smarty Pants Minister. It wasn’t the Leader of the Opposition who said he needed to be consulted. It was your own commissioner of police who signed a letter and published it for all to see that the acting appointment was made in accordance with Article 119 of the Constitution and in it were the words ‘after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition.’

“So it was your announcement that said the consultation took place. The only thing the Leader of the Opposition said was ‘no one consulted me on this matter’. That is the God’s honest and verifiable truth.”

When asked if he would have supported the appointment if he was consulted, Mr Davis said he would have requested Dr Minnis explain his plans for the police force.

“On the heels of them having decimated the senior ranks of the force, I would not be able to intelligently respond to a request for the appointment (of) anyone unless I know what the plans are for...the police force,” Mr Davis replied.

“We don’t know, I don’t know what is intended. Until I’m able to do that, I know Paul Rolle well. But it’s not about Paul Rolle, right. It’s about the government’s vision and policy and plans for the police force.”

Both Mr Mitchell and Mr Davis also criticised Dr Minnis for the speech he made on Sunday in the Cousin McPhee Church.

Mr Mitchell said the party was “totally offended” that the reverend, Ranford Patterson, allowed Dr Minnis “to come into his sanctuary, overtake the podium and use the church to spew out total propaganda and lies about the PLP.”

He added in “certain churches”, Dr Minnis “would have been stopped dead in his track for violating the terms of reference of appearance in church.”

“I am appealing to the Christian Council to rein in this kind of outrageous use of the church pulpits,” Mr Mitchell added.

Regarding this matter, Mr Davis said: “It’s inappropriate. The church is the church.”

Mr Davis also responded to Dr Minnis’ recent allegation that the PLP politicised the police force during previous administrations

Mr Davis said this accusation is false, unfounded “and so ludicrous that his claim cannot stand to the rigours of any scrutiny.”

He added the last time a PLP administration appointed a police commissioner was in 1987, who retired in 2001.

“The facts are that the current structure, manpower and conduct of the

[RBPF] have all been done under commissioners of police appointed by FNM

governments,” Mr Davis said.

“More demonstrably, the FNM government has not only politicised the police force [but has] taken over that institution without regard for the constitution or the Police Act.”