Updated: Two Shot Dead At Potter's Cay Dock, Two More Deaths Hours Later

UPDATE: Two people are reported to have been killed after a shooting incident earlier this morning in the area of Whites Subdivision at Kemp Road. More news to come.

Police are investigating after two men were shot dead at Potter’s Cay Dock on Wednesday night.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm, police arrived at an eatery at the dock after hearing sounds of gunshots.

Officers found two men who had been shot to the upper body by a man who had then ran from the area.

Paramedics were called and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.