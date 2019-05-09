Updated: Two Shot Dead At Potter's Cay Dock, Two More Deaths Hours Later

UPDATE: Two people are reported to have been killed after a shooting incident earlier this morning in the area of Whites Subdivision at Kemp Road. More news to come.
Police are investigating after two men were shot dead at Potter’s Cay Dock on Wednesday night.
According to reports, shortly after 8pm, police arrived at an eatery at the dock after hearing sounds of gunshots.
Officers found two men who had been shot to the upper body by a man who had then ran from the area.
Paramedics were called and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.
ThisIsOurs 15 hours, 12 minutes ago
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
ROWL
Bonefishpete 15 hours, 4 minutes ago
They still washing the conch in harbour water? Don't want tourists getting sick.
Clamshell 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Amen. My wife once made the mistake of eating conch salad at Potter’s Cay — she got so sick we eventually had to fly her to the States for treatment.
stocktonfuller 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
It would seem that, at the daily rate of shootings in the Bahamas, the national security issue will solve itself in a year or so as there won't be anybody left to shoot or shoot at.
TalRussell 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Yes, yes another two comrades shot dead on Wednesday night in Colony of Out Islands capital........ wait for the hypocrisy one minster of peoples security comrade Marvin resoluteness lay claim how progressive for the the Colony and its Out Islanders to now enjoy live in safer place than they did's 730 days back in time, yes, no.... Even following murderous shoot up atop Mount Fitzwalliam, has Her Excellency Comrade Marguerite vacated her royal resoluteness order eviction out Peoples 'Honourable' House of Assembly order Her Excellency's soldiers surround the Churchill Building to execute her royal order for the blanket arrest on charges under 'poor governing performance act' - of all 35 Imperial red shirts governing MP's, yes,no?
Gotoutintime 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Preach Tal, Preach!
birdiestrachan 54 minutes ago
No games murders are not FNM, PLP or DNA.. But it seems to be all the FNM has to boast about. Crime and murder is a Bahamian problem.
STOP boasting. you have nothing to boast about.. It is beyond you.
Dawes 48 minutes ago
How is it that Potters Cay has these sort of crimes at least once or twice every year. That area should be blanketed with CCTV (won't stop the crime but at least will identify who did it), and have police patrol. When i was a kid i used to love going there and seeing the live fish you could choose etc. this was when it was a fishermans area. It is now just a number of rundown bars where people think twice about going. Unfortunately it won't change as it will take a mindset change for change to happen and that won't happen.
John 0 minutes ago
So everyone is asking’ Why is everyone in Nassau so angry?’ Maybe that question should be asked of Burger King who is now introducing its ‘even angrier whopper!’ So what is the subliminal message here or is something really in the food or diet that is making Bahamians angry? Or it’s just the day to day stress of survival that is getting to them? One of the young men that was killed on Potters Cay doesn’t live in Nassau. He was here to attend the funeral of a prison officer that was st 11:00 am today. He didn’t make the funeral. RIP. The other two men who were shot and killed in the Kemp Road area were said to be caught up in the crossfire between two vehicles that didn’t involve them. Was a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. So mow that the police is doing their job apprehending law breakers, now is the time to get boots on the ground and find the reason for all these murders. They will never stop until the problem is fixed.
