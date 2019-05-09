The Colours Of Confusion

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Can we or should we contrive that the choice of a particular colour means anything in the global spectrum of politics?
Take RED…first comes to light is Communism - socialism, but then red is the US Republican party colour…you see red extensively worn in Venezuela and we all know their politics.
This tie thing…under the PLP yellow - under the FNM red and they wear Red officially all the time to when it is funny.
A friend who is in with the political muck a mucks told me recently that he had to stop wearing a yellow tie, by far his favourite, because he was labelled a PLP sympathiser!
Colours I suggest do mean something…there was a reason why Sir Cecil chose red for the infant FNM…is the real political colour of the FNM socialism?
CHET ALBURY
Nassau,
May 6, 2019.
