The Colours Of Confusion

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Can we or should we contrive that the choice of a particular colour means anything in the global spectrum of politics?

Take RED…first comes to light is Communism - socialism, but then red is the US Republican party colour…you see red extensively worn in Venezuela and we all know their politics.

This tie thing…under the PLP yellow - under the FNM red and they wear Red officially all the time to when it is funny.

A friend who is in with the political muck a mucks told me recently that he had to stop wearing a yellow tie, by far his favourite, because he was labelled a PLP sympathiser!

Colours I suggest do mean something…there was a reason why Sir Cecil chose red for the infant FNM…is the real political colour of the FNM socialism?

CHET ALBURY

Nassau,

May 6, 2019.