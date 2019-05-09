Trio Deny Planning To Sell Marijuana Worth Over $1m

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THREE Bahamian men between the ages of 35 and 50 yesterday denied being caught off South Andros last week with over $1m worth of marijuana they intended to supply to others.

Howard Ednel Rolle, Clyde Dawkins and Pizzario Alvon Brennen each entered not guilty pleas to charges they were caught on a boat on Friday, May 3 with $1,627,000 worth of marijuana they planned to sell.

The trio further denied conspiring to import and consequently importing the drugs in question.

According to initial reports, shortly after 6am on the date in question, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers, Marine Support Services officers and US law enforcement officers intercepted a 27-foot white speedboat in waters 20 miles southwest of South Andros.

A search of the vessel uncovered some 43 crocus sacks with suspected marijuana, weighing 1,627 pounds and worth $1.6m. Three adult males who were on board were subsequently taken into custody.

Given their not guilty pleas, the matter was adjourned to a later date for trial. Bail was denied and they were each remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim. They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Suriname native Sergio Juan Smith was charged before Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain with importing some $1,000 worth of cocaine into the country he conspired to distribute to others.

He pleaded not guilty to all but one of the counts, namely importation of dangerous drugs. As such, the matter was set down for trial next Friday.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the BDCS in the interim. He too has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.