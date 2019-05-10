Bahamian Woman One Of Two Murdered In Miami

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN man has been charged with murdering two women in Miami, including Bahamian Sophia Simpson.

Police reportedly discovered the bodies of the woman inside a bedroom of a high-rise condominium building where the women lived with their alleged killer, Franklin Delano Williams, 46.

Police forced their way into the building and found both women stabbed multiple times.

Williams told police Simpson was his girlfriend.

Orlando Rodrigues, a spokesman for the City of Miami Police Department, said: “On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at approximately 8.09pm, the Miami Police Homicide Unit received information from Homeland Security investigations that Franklyn Williams spontaneously confessed to stabbing and killing two females.

"Mr Williams, post Miranda [rights], stated that he lives with and has been victim one’s boyfriend for ten years and that victim two lives in the apartment with them. Mr Williams stabbed victim one during an argument. During the stabbing, victim two came into the master bedroom and grabbed Mr Williams from behind and he stabbed her in the neck. Mr Williams recalls committing the murders on Thursday, May 2, 2019, just after midnight.”

As news of the killing spread, several Facebook users wrote about their connection to Simpson.

“Very sad, I grew up with her and her sister and brother," one said. "Lost for words.”

Another user said: “Wow…this is a blow tonight. God obviously brought you to my house a few months ago for a reason. We talked until 1am. RIP Sophia. I am so lost for words.”

Brenda Montelier, a resident of the condominium, said the trio had just moved in about two weeks ago, according to Local 10 news.

“I am in shock. Like, I don’t even know how to react,” she said.

Records reportedly show Williams is facing charges in separate cases involving accusations of racketeering, money laundering, grand theft and fraudulent use of identification.