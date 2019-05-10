Citizenship Gender Inequality Concerns Highlighted At Iachr Session

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter



GENDER inequality regarding the transfer of citizenship could be remedied by taking the matter before an international court.

Rapporteurs at the 172nd session of the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights (IACHR) highlighted longstanding concerns over the issue and noted the failure of two constitutional referenda signaled a critical need for public education.

According to Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson, the 2016 referendum cost the government over $1.57 million.

The matter was raised at the country’s thematic hearing in Jamaica on the rights of migrants and their children.

However, Mr Johnson argued that the largest number of persons affected by gendered provisions of the Constitution are Bahamian men and women and their descendants, not migrants.

“It is no secret that the Constitution of the Bahamas is not gender-neutral and treat men and women differently in and unequally with respect to their ability to transmit citizenship to their children and spouses,” he said, adding the government had spared no effort in trying to amend constitutional provisions.

Margarette Macaulay, IACHR’s Rapporteur on the Rights of Women, and Persons of African Descent and against Racial Discrimination, stressed the IACHR would prefer to work in partnership with the government rather than have the matter put before the court.

Ms Macaulay, a Jamaican jurist and pivotal figure in the the regional women's movement, served as a judge of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights from 2007 to 2012. During that time, she contributed to the formulation of the Court's Rules of Procedure.

“There is a matter of the referendums in relation to citizenship which I couldn’t understand,” Ms Macaulay said, “but I understand it is within your law that you must have that referendum. But you know that within (IACHR) mandate…if we do have a case presented in relation to that issue ultimately we could say fine, that the Bahamas has to amend its law, you know that?

“We could but we haven’t gotten to that stage yet,” she added, “I am dropping a hint for civil society.”

Ms Macaulay continued: “It is commendable that these attempts were made under the laws as you have them but if you see the mischief which exists in the circumstance that you wish to correct. And you clearly recognize it, that’s why you used the referendum system twice.

She said: “Twice means that you need to do education to your citizens about the mischief.”