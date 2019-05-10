Hmbs Flamingo Marines Remembered

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

POLITICIANS, family members and friends of the four Bahamian Marines killed in action 39 years ago during the sinking of HMBS Flamingo joined the Royal Bahamas Defence Force at Coral Harbour Base for a special Morning Colours ceremony yesterday.

Each year, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force remembers those officers who gave their lives in the service of their country.

Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling said we gather in memory of the tragic event which shocked the whole Bahamas 39 years ago when HMBS Flamingo was sunk and the "four valiant sons of our nation" gave their lives.

She said: "Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup, Marine Seamen Austin Smith, David Tucker and Edward Williams gave their lives in protection of our heritage. It was a time of national distress, of sadness. Our nation was forced to face the realities of self -governance and the meaning of sovereignty. It also is a reminder of our need to be able to defend our homeland forever and whenever necessary."

Lady Marguerite noted the incident was a defining moment in Bahamian history and our relationships with communities of nations.

"Ordinarily such an incident would have caused a rift in relations between two neighbours but very early it was clear that there was a shared determination to maintain good relations. Today, The Bahamas and the Republic of Cuba continue to work together with mutual respect and in the interest of our common objectives and peace and security."

On May 10, 1980, after arresting two Cuban fishing vessels near the Ragged Island chain, Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup, 21, Marine Seaman Austin Rudolph Smith, 21, Marine Seaman David Allison Tucker, 21, and Marine Seaman Edward Arnold Williams, 23, were killed when Cuban jets fired on and sank HMBS Flamingo.



Observers recognise the tragic event as not only a defining moment in the history of the embryonic Defence Force, but also for The Bahamas.