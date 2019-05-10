Kwasi Thompson Highlights Grand Bahama Projects Under Fnm Govt

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

STATE Minister for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson believes there has been significant progress made in Grand Bahama during the two years since the FNM government came to office on May 10.

He highlighted a number of projects, including two major foreign developments that are expected to revitalize the island's economy and create some 3,000 jobs for Grand Bahamians.

Mr Thompson indicated that while much has been achieved they are still not close to completing their work in Grand Bahama.

"We are not completed with our work; we are nowhere near completed with the work we have to do. And so we continue to be motivated on a daily basis to see these developments through to fruition."

He was referring to such developments as the Our Lucaya Hotel and Carnival's new cruise port in East Grand Bahama.

When asked about the proposed $5.5 billion Oban Energies project in East End, Minister Thompson declined to comment saying that he would leave that topic to his colleague in New Providence to speak on.

However, the junior minister said that the FNM government was able to take extraordinary steps in saving the jobs of Bahamians and preventing the Our Lucaya from closing by purchasing it.

"Now, we have embarked on a LOI with RCL and ITM which has the potential of bringing 3-plus million cruise passengers to The Bahamas, providing 2,000 jobs, he said. It is a project we are diligently working on daily. It is a project we are continuing to have discussions move forward with attempts to agree to a sale agreement and heads of agreement - we are on track with proceeding with that development."

Additionally, he noted that Carnival has taken steps to move forward with their cruise port in Grand Bahama.

"It will be the largest carnival cruise port today bringing an additional 1 million passengers and 1,000 jobs. We have seen these two significant developments for GB that has taken place in this two-year period," Mr Thompson said.

He also mentioned the various capital works projects that have been completed, some that are still underway and others that are nearing completion in a few weeks.

Among them was the completion of the seawall and road repaving project at Smith's Point, the $2 million renovations of the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre, and Fishing Hole Road project, Holmes Rock Primary School, new government complex in Eight Mile Rock, and new Fire Station in Freeport.













According to Mr Thompson, the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre is undergoing its largest renovation since it was constructed.

"We believe it will make a significant impact to the way courts are run and for the comfort and effectiveness of the staff that work there. The staff had a number of challenges with respect to mould and the conditions they were facing. The government has now embarked on a complete renovation, with new air-condition systems the new AC ducts and mould remediation," he said.

Another huge problem they faced he said when they came to office was dumpsite in West End.

"It was an eyesore to the entrance to West End. We embarked on clean up on site and it is almost completed and they will also be identifying a transfer site to properly dispose of waste," he explained.

He noted that the $6 million Fishing Hole Road should be completed in a few weeks. They are still continuing with works on the East End and West End potable water project, he said.

Minister Thompson also noted that major focus of the government is the creation of Tech industry.

He also noted that they have implemented the BH1B visa which is very important for GB to be able to provide opportunities for those persons who want to work in the Tech industry. He said they have implemented ITC programmes at BTVI and the YMCA.

The minister also noted that they have seen an increase in the Bahamian businesses in Freeport and the start up of 87 small businesses through a small business grant programme.

Mr Thompson said that the Prime Minister has made Grand Bahama a priority and had created the first Office of PM in Grand Bahama where he has made consistent visits to the island.