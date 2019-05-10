Six Bus Shelters To Be Built On Long Island

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson announced this week that he has signed off on the construction of six bus shelters for his constituency.

The project is being funded by the Long Island constituency fund.

“The contract was awarded to Peter Fox Construction,” Mr Gibson said in a message to constituents. “This is the first of two phases. The second phase will see another six to eight bus shelters constructed in other locations including Mangrove Bush, Oneil’s, Turnbull Road, Miller’s, etc.

“During this current phase, bus shelters will be constructed in Dunmore’s, Deadman’s Cay, Salt Pond, Simms/Whymms area, Burnt Ground and Glintons,” he added

The MP said construction on the bus shelters has already begun in Dunmore’s and teams will be heading north, completing each structure over the next few weeks.