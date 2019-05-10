Taxi Drivers Will Take Drastic Action If Issues Ignored, Warns Union Boss

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

KWASI Thompson, State Minister for Grand Bahama, said the government remains committed to working with the Grand Bahama Taxi Union, revealing that an increase in the taxi rate for cab drivers on the island has been approved and should take full effect next month.

This comes after the union demanded on Wednesday that the government address the myriad of issues confronting taxi cab drivers in Grand Bahama, including a rate increase in taxi fares and the illegal movement of visitors at the harbour, airport, and other places.

During a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Mr Thompson said that the ongoing issues taxi drivers have been experiencing are unfortunate.

He noted that the Ministry of Tourism has approved the taxi rate increase which has been tabled in Parliament, and will be gazetted in short order.

Before it comes into full effect, Mr Thompson said that the last step is for it to be gazetted.

“I have been advised that this process should be completed before the end of the month,” he said. “We want to work with the union to ensure that the entire tourism product continues to strive.”

Mr Thompson noted that taxis are an extremely important tourism partner for Grand Bahama.

On Wednesday, the GBTU listed a number of longstanding issues confronting cab drivers in Freeport, including the reported breach of the law relating to the movement of visitors at the harbour and airport.

Union president Harold Curry warned that they are prepared to take “drastic action” if the ongoing issues are not dealt with by the relevant authorities who have been aware of complaints regarding their concerns and the reported illegal practices in ground transportation.

Mr Curry stressed that taxi jobs are reportedly being illegally solicited and taken away from them by tour operators and shipping agents.

“We have a lot of concerns about a lot of things happening that are not fair, and we want the relevant authority to ensure we get justice,” he said on Wednesday at the Grand Bahama Taxi Union Hall.

“We hope to send a strong message today to let them know that if they do not proceed on making things happen and making sure that the law is enforced, we will have to step out there and take action.”

Taxicab drivers here are also still waiting on an increase in the fare rates. Although a rate increase was granted for cab drivers in New Providence before the last general election, Mr Curry said that none was granted for them in Grand Bahama.

“We are still waiting for the increase in the taxi rate. We sent a proposal to the government on August 8, 2016, and more recently on July 23, 2018,” he said, adding that the cost of living in Freeport is high.

However, the taxi union president stressed that illegal practices and activities in ground transportation, particularly at the harbour, airport and some resorts, is a big concern.

He claimed that although they have provided photographs of the illegal activity taking place the harbour to the authorities in the Department of Road Traffic and the Ministry of Tourism, nothing has done to stop those breaching the law.

“There are concerns with the cruise ships, the Celebration, Balearia, and Classica, about some unfair business happening on there. So we want to make sure these things are dealt with before we take major steps,” Mr Curry said.

He claimed that while the majority of jobs on the Celebration should go to taxi drivers, people are soliciting those jobs on board the ships in Bahamian waters and also when the ship docks in port on the ground.

Mr Curry said that there are activities that are being sold as tours such as taking passengers from the cruise port to Club Fortuna Beach.