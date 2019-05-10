Water And Sewerage Industrial Action 'Appears Certain'

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

INDUSTRIAL action appears certain, according to the Water and Sewerage Management Union, citing unwillingness by the water provider to resolve outstanding issues in good faith.

In a press statement released Friday afternoon, WSMU President Ednel Rolle said the Water and Sewerage Corporation was “stringing the union along”, adding WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson’s attitude toward staff was to blame.

“The Water and Sewerage Management Union wishes to advise the general public that the Water and Sewerage Corporation is continuing to not act in good faith with the union in trying to resolve outstanding matters,” the statement read.

“We would have advised the press that there was to be a meeting on May 7, 2019. This meeting did not take place. The corporation has now advised that a meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2019.

“Yesterday, May 9, 2019 there was to be a conciliatory meeting at the Department of Labour and the Corporation did not show up. Clearly these acts show an unwillingness by the Corporation to act in good faith or even to deal with the issues at all. It appears to the union that the corporation is just stringing the union along.

“In light of the this position taken by the corporation, it appears that industrial action is certain due to the Executive Chairman, Adrian Gibson’s attitude towards the union and workers,” the statement claimed.

Both the management union and the Bahamas Utilities Service and Allied Workers Union were granted strike certificates in recent weeks, paving the way for strike action against the water provider.

WSMU wants a new industrial agreement to be signed.

For BUSAWU, the three major issues include the “failure” of the corporation to “adhere to the promotional procedure,” WSC’s “failure” to post an organisational chart displaying which positions are filled, and an alleged breach of an agreement that concerns union member’s leave from WSC.