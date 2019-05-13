Potter’S Cay: Man Held In Connection With Murders

POLICE have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the double homicide that occurred at Potter’s Cay Dock last week.

The man was taken into custody while in North Andros, police reported on Saturday, and has been flown to New Providence for processing.

On Wednesday night, two men were shot and killed at Potter’s Cay Dock.

The Tribune understands these victims to be Latario Lockhart, 27, and Meric Russell, 33.

Russell was a father-of-two and an Abaco resident. He was making a quick trip to Nassau to attend his cousin’s funeral and had only been in the capital for a few hours before he was fatally shot, relatives said. Lockhart, 27, was the other victim of that tragic incident. A young man of promise, he was described by relatives as “warm-hearted,” “kind-spirited,” and full of talent. In the 10th grade he received a basketball scholarship to attend a Miami high school.

Police also reported on Friday that one person was taken into custody in connection with the Hospital Lane shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 4.

According to reports, a group of people were sitting in front of an abandoned building shortly after midnight on the day in question when they were approached by a lone gunman who opened fire. He shot one man before running away.

The Tribune understands the victim is Barron “Jam Dawg” Roberts, the older brother of 19-year-old Terrance Rolle Jr, a teen shot and killed shortly after 11am on January 1.

In an interview with The Tribune last week, the boys’ mother, Rosalie Bain, said both of her sons were “gunned down by the streets”.

Ms Bain issued a plea to residents living in inner-city communities such as the one encompassing her Parker Street home - Bain and Grants Town - to do more to uplift the members of their neighbourhoods.