Kindly indulge my compulsion to respond to Bishop Simeon Hall’s clarion call to pray for 30 days without murder.

Surely the good Bishop is aware that “it is from within, out of a person’s hearts that evil thoughts come – sexual immorality, theft murder, adultery, greed, malice....(Mark 7: 21 NIV). The problems that society grapples with therefore lies with the evil hearts of men and not with God. All sexual immorality, theft, murders, sweethearting and back room deals are the result of evil thoughts that become manifest through actions. We can ask God to help change human hearts, but He certainly will not impose His will on those with evil hearts because they are free moral agents. It is for this reason only that evil is manifest in the world.

Evil always prospers when evil men with evil hearts abound. It is for this reason that moral instruction is essential from the time a child can understand. There are many institutions that give that instruction, but too few choose to follow that instruction and even fewer model the right way to live before our young people. We can pray all we want for change, and we should, but until people in and out of the church admit that their hearts are evil and seek to change, chaos will reign.



After all just a generation ago, 30, 60 or even 90 days without murder was the norm!

JB

Nassau

May 14, 2019