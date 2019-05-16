Man, Woman Critical In Hospital After Shooting

A MAN and a woman were left in hospital after they were shot on Tuesday night.

According to police, shortly before 9pm a group of people were outside a business on Dunmore Avenue and West Street when they were approached by a gunman who opened fire on them. Two people were injured and transported to hospital where they are listed in critical but stable condition.

Police also seized suspected cocaine during a search of a suitcase at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, Drug Enforcement Unit officers and K-9 Unit officers acting on information conducted a search of a suitcase at LPIA and discovered seven taped packages of suspected cocaine. No one was arrested in this incident.

The drugs weighed 1.4 pounds and have a street value of $8,500.

Investigations are ongoing.