Relays Were No Loss

EDITOR, The Tribune

This weekend if the decision of the past was maintained Nassau would have had the IAAF relays, but fortunately this time it went to Japan.

Japan much bigger population…held in a large city still the bleachers of the stadium could not be filled…not as bad as Tommy Robinson but there were a lot of large open spaces.

Hotels I understand in Nassau this weekend were full even though it was Mother’s Day.

Best decision of Ministry of Tourism to cancel and save a ton of money and embarrassment of having such a prestigious in an empty Stadium.

Next cancellation…Popeye Ball American Football event.

K DUNCOMBE

Nassau

May 13, 2019