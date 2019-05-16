Relays Were No Loss

EDITOR, The Tribune
This weekend if the decision of the past was maintained Nassau would have had the IAAF relays, but fortunately this time it went to Japan.
Japan much bigger population…held in a large city still the bleachers of the stadium could not be filled…not as bad as Tommy Robinson but there were a lot of large open spaces.
Hotels I understand in Nassau this weekend were full even though it was Mother’s Day.
Best decision of Ministry of Tourism to cancel and save a ton of money and embarrassment of having such a prestigious in an empty Stadium.
Next cancellation…Popeye Ball American Football event.
K DUNCOMBE
Nassau
May 13, 2019
Comments
moncurcool 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
isn't it amazing that Japan was half a world away and it was being watched by you the writer and others. That is the point. Advertisement. At least the BAAA had the vision to push to get it back in 2021 as nations are glamouring now for the Relays. Besides, full stadium or not, it is at least a wholesome outing for the family. How many of those are around today in our country. Looking forward to the return of the Relays.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID