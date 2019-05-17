Prime Minister Presents Keys To Three Homeowners

ABACO – Three homeowners in the Spring City subdivision received their keys from the prime minister on Friday.

At a special ceremony, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that all the homes in that area have been completed, and noted the extension of the serviced lots initiative through the Central Pines subdivision.

Conveyances and/or deeds are now available for residents of the Crossing Rock area who never received these for their properties, he said.

The three new homeowners were all under the age of 30, and they expressed overwhelming joy at reaching this milestone in the home-owning process.

The housing provision for Spring City was originally set at 56 homes in 2011, according to Dr Minnis, who recounted the area's history during his remarks.

However, he said only 38 were were built.

The completion of the remaining 18 houses was planned for 2013, and set to be funded with a loan by the National Insurance Board, but it never materialized, Dr Minnis continued.

"Though the funds for completion were disbursed, none of the houses were completed," he said. "The houses were left in various stages of completion, but with no funds to complete the homes.

"Sadly, all of the funding for this project was paid out, but with no financial means of completing the 18 houses as all the funds from NIB were depleted."

Subsequently, Dr Minnis said the ministry asked the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation (BMC) to use its funds to complete the houses. He added BMC hired "reputable contractors" who effectively completed the work.

Dr Minnis also addressed the extension of the serviced lots initiative, which was launched last year with the intention of giving Bahamians access to affordable homes by way of the transfer of land title to qualified candidates in areas across the country, including Central Pines.

He said development for Phase 1 of the project for this subdivision "far exceeded the government's plans" and thus will be extended. He added 60 lots are now available for sale.

Regarding Crossing Rock, Dr Minnis said during a visit last year he learned that some residents of the area never received conveyances or deeds to property they purchased and constructed homes. He said at the time he promised to resolve this issue and made good on this vow yesterday, announcing that residents can collect their deeds and conveyances from the Office of the Prime Minister in Marsh Harbour, Abaco.



Sinclair King, 23, was one of the recipients of the Spring City keys on Friday.

"It means success," she told The Tribune following the ceremony, adding that she has been engaging in the home owning process for a little over a year.

Ms King, who described the initiative as a "relief", noted that she works three jobs and attends school full time. She added the initiative is a help to young people.

Kyle Johnson, 28, described the experience as another step towards independence.

"It's been really tough and rough and at the same time it's exciting," he said. "It was a lot of emotions just mixed up in one."



