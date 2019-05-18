Marijuana Stash Found In Deserted Building

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama Police discovered a quantity of dangerous drugs hidden in an unoccupied building in the Eight Mile Rock area.

According to reports, acting on information received, a team of officers went to a building on Fire Hydrant Corner in Pinedale, EMR, where they found in the ceiling two clear plastic bags of suspected marijuana.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported that the drugs weighed 2.68lbs and has a estimated street value of $2,400.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and taken into police custody in connection with the discovery.

Ms Pinder also reported that several persons were arrested for outstanding warrant of arrests, dangerous drugs, causing damage and obscene language, and numerous persons were cited for traffic violations.

WANTED PERSON

GB Police are searching for 35-year-old Neil Perry Pintard to assist with drug investigation.

Pintard is a resident of No 5 Shaftbury Apartments on Shaftbury Avenue, Grand Bahama. He is wanted by Drug Enforcement Unit for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

He is about five feet, 11 inches tall, 245 pounds, with dark brown complexion and average built.

Anyone with information concerning whereabouts of Pintard is asked to call DEU at 350-3125 or Central Detective Unit at 350-3107 through 12, 911, 919 or the nearest police station.