Man Shot Dead In Bimini

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead at his home in Bimini early on Sunday.

According to reports, shortly after 3am, police responded to the sound of gunshots in the Bailey Town area.

They found the victim dead with gunshot wounds at his residence.

Officers from the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama will travel to Bimini to assist with this investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information to call the Bimini Police Station at 347-3144, or the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at 350-3107 through 12, 911/919 or their nearest police starion.