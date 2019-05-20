Fnm's Youth Movement Ready For Convention

THE Free National Movement’s youth arm, the Torchbearers Youth Association, will hold a convention in August which aims to share “the plans and policies” the government has introduced for young people.

Ahead of the convention, the TYA will host “A Road to Convention” rally on Wednesday, May 29 at the party’s Mackey Street headquarters.

Throughout June, TYA will host a series of town hall meetings that will focus on breaking down the details of the government’s 2019-2020 budget that are relevant to young people while providing an opportunity for youth to ask questions on key issues, policies and programmes, according to TYA president Carlyle Bethel.

The convention will be held at the Melia Nassau Beach Resort at 7pm on August 15 and 16. TYA chairman Denielle Miller said the event will highlight three focal priorities – education, entrepreneurship and employability.

The evening sessions will be open to the public and will be broadcast live on TV and Facebook. The closed day sessions for TYA members in good standing will revolve around policy creation, leadership, political training and campaign organising.

“TYA is not an association of one,” Mr Bethel. said. “We have a diverse group of humble, dedicated and committed members who work tirelessly to help TYA achieve all that it has and will in the future. We invite all young people who are interested in getting involved in nation building to reach out to us via Facebook or Instagram or come out to one of our monthly general body meetings on the last Wednesday of each month at 7pm.”