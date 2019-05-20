Minnis To Make Third National Report Tonight

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will deliver his third and final national report for the year tonight. In his report, the prime minister will bring important updates to the public regarding land reform, environment, energy reform, general infrastructure and digital transformation and modernisation.
Particularly, his remarks will highlight major reform efforts underway to digitise and modernise government services and the implementation of a system to clear the land application backlog and restructure the application process for Crown land.
An overview of the extensive ongoing roadworks programme throughout New Providence and the rest of the country, major capital works projects, progress on the New Providence Landfill and environmental conservation initiatives also will be highlighted.
The report to the nation series is part of the government’s commitment and responsibility to provide timely, accurate, clear and complete information about its programmes, services and initiatives to citizens and residents.
The reports, aimed at providing important updates and information to the people of the Bahamas on a range of issues, will be broadcast on ZNS, REVTV, ILTV and the Jones Communications Network.
Dr Minnis’ last national report was delivered in March.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
He's going to give a national report on the lucky 3 persons in Abaco who each finally got a government subsidized home. LMAO
TalRussell 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
We Colony of Out Islands comrade prime minister will takes tonight's airwaves on exclusive PeoplesPublicPurses funded ZNS - since no other broadcaster is prepared make available to this PM any their airtime...... But populace shouldn't be anticipating hearing PM Minnis explain the justification for unlikes the PLP who tooks from the rich foreigners to give to the poor, it's the opposite with Imperialist red shirts, whom smiled as they tooks a whopping $1 Billion of VAT cash right out pockets poor to pay a billionaire foreigner $65 million for his left unrepaired, rundown, mostly guest-less hurricane damaged 'FREE' port hotel, yes, no.... plus costs not after being saddled hotels millions dollars in monthly operating pay but agreed to fork over another $5 million to the former the former hotel owner's workers, yes, no...... just can't make this PM up!
sheeprunner12 49 minutes ago
Will he at last acknowledge the 30 year National Development Plan???? ....... Or is this a brownie points PR stunt by his OPM??????? .......... But at least we can see, feel & touch the FNM upgrades.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID