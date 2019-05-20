Minnis To Make Third National Report Tonight

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will deliver his third and final national report for the year tonight. In his report, the prime minister will bring important updates to the public regarding land reform, environment, energy reform, general infrastructure and digital transformation and modernisation.

Particularly, his remarks will highlight major reform efforts underway to digitise and modernise government services and the implementation of a system to clear the land application backlog and restructure the application process for Crown land.

An overview of the extensive ongoing roadworks programme throughout New Providence and the rest of the country, major capital works projects, progress on the New Providence Landfill and environmental conservation initiatives also will be highlighted.

The report to the nation series is part of the government’s commitment and responsibility to provide timely, accurate, clear and complete information about its programmes, services and initiatives to citizens and residents.

The reports, aimed at providing important updates and information to the people of the Bahamas on a range of issues, will be broadcast on ZNS, REVTV, ILTV and the Jones Communications Network.

Dr Minnis’ last national report was delivered in March.