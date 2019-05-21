Bahamas 'One Storm Away' From Puerto Rico Disaster

By Natario McKenzie

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

Bahamas Power & Light’s (BPL) ongoing challenges mean this nation could be “one storm away” from a Puerto Rico-like disaster, a Chamber of Commerce executive warned yesterday.

Debby Deal, head of the chamber’s energy and environment division, told Tribune Business that ongoing load shedding exercises in recent weeks had exposed just how fragile BPL’s existing generation assets and transmission and distribution (T&D) network are.

She expressed concern that a major hurricane could inflict similar devastation on BPL’s energy grid to Hurricane Maria’s 2017 impact on Puerto Rico, which has struggled ever since to fully restore its power network.

Ms Deal described New Providence’s current energy supply situation as “frustrating” for businesses and residents. While BPL’s $95m investment in 132 megawatts (MW) of new generation capacity is set to be installed at its Clifton power plant over the next several months, the utility’s executives have admitted the new engines will not be ready to meet peak summer demand.

“I can only say that it’s been frustrating,” Ms Deal said. “Initially they were saying there wouldn’t be any outages, and then they acknowledged that they continue to have challenges. If they could be consistent with what they’re saying it might be a bit easier for the public.

“If they are load shedding then then they should be fair. Some areas are off for far too long based on what I have heard. We are struggling to meet our energy needs and we’re heading into the warmer summer months and into hurricane season. We’re one storm away from being like Puerto Rico.”

Ms Deal added: “I don’t know how the small businesses are going to make it like this, the hair dressers, the mom and pop stores, the small businesses that don’t have a generator. This kind of thing is really cutting into the business sector. It’ very sad that we have gotten to this stage. How can a lot of our SMEs start and survive if they don’t have constant supply of energy?”