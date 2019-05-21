Colour Can't Be That Hard

EDITOR, The Tribune

Colour of vehicle licence plates - so it needs a Cabinet decision to change these and probably an amendment to the Road Traffic Act?

Minister Wells come off it. By order surely the Minister can change this?

Probably the biggest headache will be for 21 members of Cabinet to decide on a colour, then get acceptance of the taxi drivers!

Thought the FNM were trying to streamline governance!

Public Housing…Fuss over completion of three homes in Abaco, but Government the FNM will not build new housing, yes, they will give you exemption for Customs Duty, but no completed home. Has anyone studied if this approach will disenfranchise persons dying to find a home? In an economy where the construction sector is very depressed one would have thought Government could have taken some of that Gaming Revenue and started building public housing? My suspicion is past governments have found the level of mortgage failures was high and difficult to find people with suitable levels of credit and ability to pay.

PATRICIA SMITH

Nassau

May 20, 2019