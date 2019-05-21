Justin Roberts Gets Arthur Ashe Award

By Brent Stubbs

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

From the University of South Florida to Arizona State University, Justin Roberts has completed his collegiate eligibility by receiving the Southwest region Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) made the announcement on Saturday but, when contacted yesterday, Roberts said he was really surprised by the accolade. “This was pretty cool. I didn’t know anything about it so I wasn’t expecting it.” Roberts said.

“When my father (Bruno Roberts) told me about it, I was surprised because I hadn’t heard anything about it.

“But it’s a cool award to achieve. I appreciate the award. I didn’t expect it, but it’s a cool thing to add to my résumé.”

According to the ASU website, Roberts played a huge leadership role on a relatively young ASU men’s tennis squad, representing the only senior on the nine-man roster.

The graduate student transferred to Arizona State for his last season and made an immediate impact both on and off the court for coach Matt Hill.

The Bahamian played three seasons at the University of South Florida – two of which were under Hill – where he advanced to the Round of 16 at the NCAA tournament in doubles during his freshman year and notched a top-5 upset also in tandem play.

Roberts made the jump to Tempe for his senior season to follow coach Hill, providing valuable leadership along the way.

Roberts posted a 10-8 record in singles play in 2019, primarily at the No.3 spot for the Sun Devils. He proved of the utmost importance in the Sun Devils’ second-straight Territorial Cup Series point over Arizona, clinching the victory with his 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 singles win. He and doubles partner Makey Rakotomlala also anchored courts two and three all season long, putting up an 11-8 record as a pair. After exhausting his eligibility at the conclusion of the 2019 season last month, Roberts plans to play a slate of professional tennis over the summer and then return to Tempe in the fall to train and complete his master’s degree in sports law and business. He will represent the first Sun Devil men’s tennis player since reinstatement to earn his degree as he plans to graduate in December 2019.

Roberts said he read up about the award and he’s honoured to have been the recipient. “It’s good to know that you are being rewarded for something that you are doing off the court,” stated Roberts, who still has one more semester to complete his academic eligibility.

Roberts, 23, is now heading to Europe for five weeks where he will play in a series of professional tournaments before he returns around June 24 to play in Argentina and the United States and then the Pan American Games and another tournament in South America to complete his summer.

“Now that I’m completed by college eligibility, I just want to go out there and see what I can do as a professional player,” Roberts said. “I will finish up school and play some pro tournaments. I can take the money now.”

Looking back at his collegiate career, Roberts said he went in FSU at the age of 17 and he was able to gain the experience to bloom as a youngster on and off the court.

“It was a good experience and I am glad that I had the opportunity to go through the college ranks,” he said. “If I had to do it all again, I would because it was five wonderful years of my life.”

As for the pro ranks, Roberts said it’s his goal to become one of the top 100 players to emerge on the circuit and perform in front of the television at the major international tournaments.

“This was a dream of mine from a young boy growing up and so I am glad that now that I’m done with playing college, I can go on and fulfill my dream of being a professional tennis player,” said Roberts, who began playing tennis at the age of seven.