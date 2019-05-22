Baha Mar Expands With Sugar Factory

Baha Mar yesterday revealed it is expanding its culinary offerings with the opening of Sugar Factory, the American eatery and confectionary shop, in spring 2020.

The restaurant will feature a full-service café, confectionary shop, retail shop and full-service carousel bar overlooking Baha Mar’s iconic fountains, along with the launch of the first-ever CandyOcean by Sugar Factory - an aquatic-themed Instagram experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sugar Factory to Baha Mar, adding one of the world’s favourite confectionary shops to the collection of spectacular culinary offerings at the resort destination,” said Graeme Davis,

Baha Mar’s president.

“This sweet treat aligns perfectly with the bright colour palette and entertaining amenities for our guests. We look forward to introducing CandyOcean by Sugar Factory, and the new menu items exclusively available at Baha Mar, in a way that will be uniquely Bahamian and entirely unexpected.”

The first CandyOcean by Sugar Factory at Baha Mar will feature life-size sculptures of dolphins and sharks blowing bubble gum; flamingos frolicking on cotton candy clouds, and other sea life-inspired moments.

Sugar Factory’s confectionary shop will feature its signature floor-to-ceiling candy wall with more than 500 types of candy, including a selection of novelty and bulk candy such as the Couture Pops. Completing the confectionary, the café will offer coffees, hot chocolate, frozen hot chocolate, homemade specialty rainbow doughnuts and pastries, in addition to homemade gelato.

“When Baha Mar was first announced, we knew we wanted to bring a Sugar Factory location there. Now, one of the hottest new resort destinations to visit in the world, Baha Mar’s cheerful and vibrant setting is the perfect place for our lively atmosphere and playful menu,” said Sugar Factory owner, Charissa Davidovici. “The new restaurant will be unique to its tropical location, yet stay true to the iconic and signature charm of Sugar Factory.”

The dining room will seat 200 indoors and 100 guests on the outdoor patio, as well as 30 seats at an outdoor carousel bar and gazebo with views of Baha Mar’s fountain show. It will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch and late-night dining options.