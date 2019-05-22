Shooting Alert System Off Target

EDITOR, The Tribune

This $1.5 millions electronic system for the police to hear gunshots seems to be totally redundant taking into consideration the quickness of the very active social media.

Last week we had two double murders within minutes in both cases video of the crime scene was on the social media, so surely doesn’t it make the $1.5 million purchase of that “shooting alert” system redundant - not needed?

On this posting of crime scenes…the public has to be careful they are technically tampering with the crime scene by videoing…if it is not suggested the law should be changed to cover this if not to get these vivid many times nasty bloody scenes off the internet. Why do we gloat on this issue?

Sorry, Minister - cancel that $1.5m purchase, a waste of money…done free of charge by the public and very efficiently.

Does the RBDF have gun sniffing dogs? High priority – get them.

RBDF you know the bad areas, surround them with the RBDF and go house to house…if you have to declare an emergency in these areas for a day until after the sweep, do that. Get serious on guns!

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

May 13, 2019