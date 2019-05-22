You're Not Including The People

EDITOR, The Tribune

I watched the Prime Minister last evening…an interesting address badly put together, but we expect that of OPM Communications who seem to constantly have a failing grade.

Solar…the reusable power which the fuel the Sun we have abundance probably 365 days in a year but bless BP&L for the hell of simply selfishly safeguarding their high salaries BP&L are fighting tooth and nail that Government will not approve a large scale solar platform. Oh PM says BP&L needs to get approval for solar from URCA but does not need URCA’s approval for LNG…boy what a mistruth!

Reality for the next two years everyone of us will pay a fuel surcharge…The Chair’s comment of lower fee the Iranian crisis probably has taken care of that plus from now ‘til September we will rely on diesel as the choice primary fuel.

A very, very short mention of solar…by contrast a long time speaking on how government will refit their buildings have even gotten a gift from the Italian government but this only helps the government it does not help the voters deep into the urban area. Why not the majority, Prime Minister, you say The People’s government but you are not including The People. Sun is free, sir!

W THOMPSON

Nassau

May 21, 2019