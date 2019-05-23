Celebrating Women Of Grace

By Jeffarah Gibson

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

HELPING women discover what they have been created to do is the aim of the Shiloh Abundant Life Ministries conference that kicked off last night.

The congregation, under the leadership of Senior Pastor Kendyce and Sonja Moss-Moultrie, stared the conference by reminding all in attendance of the tremendous value that a woman brings to any setting.

Under the theme “God’s Woman of Purpose Embracing Her Power”, deduced from Esther 4:10-16, the ministry’s inaugural Women of Grace Conference continues tonight and tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

Throughout the conference there will be special worship ministry from Shiloh Ensemble. The speakers include Pastor Christina Bethell of Christina Bethell Ministries; Dr Judy L Smith, pastor of Southside Christian Church International, and Dr Albertha Williams, prophetess of Soaring Towards Your

Destiny Counselling.

“Women are such nurturers and caretakers, and they should be encouraged to do all that God has called them to do... they have made their mark on history. These chosen vessels have transcended the mundane and have transformed everything that they touch. Women have shattered many glass ceilings in our country, and are entrepreneurs and leaders of purpose, executing successful global platforms. They are the first educators of our generations and are ensuring that our future generations are secured,” said Pastor Kendyce Moultrie.

The women who have been selected to speak at the conference have a wealth of wisdom, advice and encouragement to give to those in attendance, he added.

“The empowering agents for this conference are three dynamic women who have significant life stories, moulded by the grace of God’s power.”

Pastor Bethell is a training and development coach, and a gifted orator. She is joined by accomplished authors and noted women’s leaders.

“We believe that the women attending this conference will grow beyond their limitations, and understand why they have been ordained to impact their environments with grace beyond measure. Some girl needs a mother figure, while others need a big sister, and a friend who understands how to navigate the world. God has a significant place for the woman of grace,” said Pastor Moultrie.

This conference is of great significance, said Pastor Moultrie, as stronger emphasis must be placed on empowering the next generation of women to be their best in pursuit of their destiny.

The general public is also invited to join weekly services at the ministry.

For more information, contact 676-8620 or 376-4513, or visit the church’s page on Facebook.