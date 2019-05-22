Dubet Named A-10 All- Conference Second Team Selection

COLE Dubet’s senior season has been the most productive of his NCAA baseball career and the St Louis Billikens infielder was honoured by the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Dubet was named an A-10 All-Conference Second Team selection for the St Louis Billikens.

The four-year starter hit .324 this season and was tied for the team lead with seven home runs. For his career, Dubet has played in a total of 214 games for the Billikens, good for fifth all-time.

The Billikens are currently in the midst of the conference tournament and faced elimination last night against Rhode Island.

Results were unavailable up to press time last night.

St Louis, the No. 7-seed in the bracket, lost its first game 2-0 against No.2 seed Davidson at Fordham University’s Houlihan Park. During his stellar senior season, Dubet was name A-10 Conference Player of the Week on May 13.

In three games against the George Mason Patriots, Dubet went 10-15 (.667) with two home runs, three doubles, 10 RBIs and seven runs scored. He had 19 total bases in the series.

On his senior day on Sunday, Dubet tied a school single-game record with five hits. He finished the afternoon 5-5 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored.

Dubet appeared in 52 games this season, all of which were starts. He collected 70 hits (second on the team) with a .323 average, with 14 doubles, seven home runs, drove in 37 RBI (third on the team), and scored 36 runs. He a .360 OBP, .493 slugging percentage and a fielding percentage of .975.

As a junior, Dubet played in and started 57 games. He hit previous career highs of .303 average and five home runs.

In his sophomore season, Dubet made 44 starts, hit .274 with nine doubles and three home runs and won his first A-10 Player of the Week award.

As a freshman, he stepped right into a starting role for the Billikens and hit .240 and finished fourth on the team with 11 doubles. He was Named A-10 Rookie of the Week in February.

Defensively, he finished with 149 assists with nine errors and a .963 fielding percentage.