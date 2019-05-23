God Is A Deliverer

By Elder Monique Theresita Burrows

Psalm 107 vs 20 -21 KJV: “He sent his word, and healed them, and delivered them from all their destructions Oh that man would praise the Lord for his goodness ,and for his wonderful works to the children of men!”

Today, we can truly see that the Lord is good in all His mighty acts towards the children of men. He is a deliverer and the God of our salvation. Without Him fighting our battles we would forever be defeated and hopeless. He is Jehovah Gibbor, the God of war! Each day of our lives, we just need to give Him thanks and all the praise for his existence and for the spoken word of healing. It may be healing in the emotions, the mind, and in the body of, or whatever the conditions are that one may be facing.

For God`s mercy is great above the heavens and His truth reacheth unto the clouds (Psalm108 vs 4 KJV.) Yes, He is forever merciful to us and His promises are sure. So trust in Him in your good and bad experiences, because only He, can give you the joy that is needed, to overcome all obstacles. Even as you go through your trials, remember to continue praising him. It’s in the praise that our victories are won. It is He that shuns us from all destructions. The trials come not to destroy you but for you to have testimonies, that proclaims that God truly wins battles and that His power is matchless!

But guess what? God has you on His mind. Give Him your heart right there wherever you are! Allow Him to work out all of your difficult situations. He alone is God and is just waiting for you to receive Him. He is always making intercessions on your behalf, so why not let this day be the one that you allow God the opportunity to come into your heart? It is a simple process of admitting that you are a sinner, then believe that He has died for your sins, repent then confess Him as Lord of your life. Know that the Holy Spirit does the work. But each day, do your endeavour best to obey the written word of God and live to please Him. Step by step on this journey you will make it.

Have a spirit-filled, enriched day and just keep Jesus in your heart and make Him the Lord of your life!