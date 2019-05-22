Largest Class Of Student Athletes To Graduate From Ub

THE largest class of student athletes is expected to graduate from The University of The Bahamas at commencement today.

“We are excited by the news,” said Kimberley Rolle, the director of athletics.

“At UB we are committed to our student athletes’ progress towards academic achievement. This group represents the hard work of our athletes who put the time in the competition arena and in academics.”

Commencement is set for 4pm today at The Thomas A Robinson National Stadium with 15 student athletes graduating with degrees in education, engineering, biology with chemistry, business, accounting, architecture and culinary arts.

“Here at UB Athletics we believe in character-driven athletes which means we are about building the athletes for the future and also promote academics as a focus for the athletes,” Rolle added. “With these student athletes graduating we are showing these are important principles for us here at UB.

SHOWN - Front Row Ashley Oembler (Athletics); Vanessa McBride (Women’s Volleyball), Ducheley Ricard (Men’s Soccer), Ramon Dames (Men’s Basketball), Garneisha Lewis (Women’s Volleyball), Yurick Dean (Athletics), Kristoff Wood (Men’s Soccer); Second row: Desmondo Bootle (Judo), Justin Munroe (Men’s Basketball), Amber Ford (Athletics), Leander Gardiner (Athletics), Ethan McKenzie (Men’s Basketball). Missing are Stuart Hanna (Men’s Soccer), Justin Smith (Men’s Basketball & Men’s Soccer)’