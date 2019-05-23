EDITOR, The Tribune

THE comments of the US Assistant Secretary Western Hemisphere is laughable in fact so jokey that it really makes no sense.

In 2019 The People’s Republic of China owned over US$22 trillion of US debt and the US asks us and the Caribbean not to have any dealings with the People’s Republic of China? There are 22 trillions reasons why therefore we should have dealings.

The Bahamas has significant Chinese holdings…about US$5billion through Hutchinson-Whampao in Grand Bahama - Baha Mar a further $2.8 billion - maybe $400m in British Colonial/Pointe property without knowing if nationals have acquired real estate over and above.

A US Company could have been the partner in Baha Mar…remember Harrah’s? The British Colonial property could have been purchased by an American Company it sat on the market for ages right across from the US Embassy.

What has the US given The Bahamas? Donations every year to the RBDF and RBPF never very large amounts…sometimes under $100k donations to Education and maybe Health basically that’s all. Never has the US offered substantial mega very low cost loans for development but we all remember the critical comment annually as to Civil Rights - Police/Crime - Travel Advisories which seems no American reads as we are enjoying more US guests than ever.

The US refuses to level the playing field in the critical Financial Services sector which hurts the hundreds who work in that area. US controls OECD so they never get black listed! Fair? No, but reality.

W THOMPSON

Nassau

May 20, 2019