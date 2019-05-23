Locked In For A Night Of Fun, Faith And Purpose

By Alesha Cadet

Tribune Features Writer

This Friday, members of the Pulse Youth Church will present a special lock-in event for young Christians.

The Teen All Nighter Lock-In will take place at the Salem Union Baptist Church on Taylor Street from 7pm until 6am on Saturday morning. It will feature gospel guest artists such as the Chosen Soldiers, Leonardo Evans, V-Mac, E-Man, Mr Blacks, Men of Grace, and DJ Counsellor. There will also be movies,

games and food.

“The lock-in is fun-filled, but of course it is to also give patrons the word of God. Moreover, this is also to give them an opportunity to lead even though they are teens. A lot of times churches miss that opportunity to develop their youth through activities and let them have some kind of ownership,” said DJ Counsellor of Pulse Youth Church.

“There is a lot of teen participation at the lock-in event. In groups, they will discuss some of the issues that we are dealing with in the country and what some of ways are, in their minds, that they can help (deal with) some of the issues; whether it is bullying in schools, sexuality, education, gang issues, purpose, and God’s view versus the world’s view. We get to hear first-hand from them the advice they would give to persons who experience certain issues and how they feel about this.”

Located in the heart of the inner-city, DJ Counsellor noted the Pulse Youth Church regularly operates mentoring programme that helps boys and girls.

“Our ministry is really based upon reaching out to those who are unchurched. And we do have programmes in schools in the immediate area of Taylor Street like Stephen Dillet Primary. We have done programmes in the past with the A F Adderley school,” he said.

“We have done youth conferences in the past and we did a lock-in before that was well attended. We have never had any issues at our lock-in before. I encourage for folks to come on out, especially for those looking for their children to be in a positive environment.”