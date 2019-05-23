What's The Hurry?

EDITOR, The Tribune

If someone removes some of the cards in a pack of playing cards, players would say that they are not playing with a full deck. And so it might be said of some people, who seem not to have a full measure of intelligence. Although there is a very fine, four lane highway, from the junction of Fox Hill Road and running all the way into another Highway to Town ( Blue Hill Road ) our wonderful and finest Royal Bahamas Police Force, incessantly try to squeeze their way through the relatively tiny, country road that is the Eastern Road. And they are never, not ever, not in a rush, and perhaps it is that their vehicles cannot operate unless the siren is howling.

And so it was this morning shortly after 8:00 am when we had two miles plus of bumper to bumper west bound traffic, that the little blue police van came racing along behind me, going east toward Fox Hill and presumably The Prison. Siren screaming and horn belching and I am between the Little Hermitage’s eight foot wall, with no verge, and I am supposed to “pull over” to let these idiots pass me! Pull over where? And even if I scraped the wall, there would not be enough room for their little blue police van to pass between my truck and the two miles of stopped traffic in the other lane.

Yet they blow the horn, as if that will get God’s attention and he will miraculously lift my truck up into the sky, so that they can get their little blue police van through.

Maybe there was an insurrection at the prison this morning, or maybe they were just in a rush to get to Checkers Café before they stopped serving breakfast.

I do hope that Minister Dames can find out what the hurry was.

Please don’t put my real name, but sign me:

MONKEEDOO

Nassau,

May 21, 2019