Court Grants Another Two Suspects Bail

By Ricardo Wells

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

TWO of the four people arrested on firearm and drug related charges after police fatally shot three men at a home last week were granted bail yesterday.

Jane Hilton, 56, and Shaquille Morley, 19, were released by Supreme Court Justice Willamae McKay in the amounts of $15,000 and $10,000 respectively, with two suretors. The pair, alongside Kim Smith and Christina Wilson, 19, were charged Monday with possessing two silver .9mm pistols without a licence, a .45m pistol without a licence, 7.45mm ammunition and 23.2 pounds of Indian hemp with a street value of $23,200.

They pleaded not guilty to all four charges. Smith, the pregnant widow of one of the men shot in that police raid, was granted bail on Tuesday. She is represented by attorney Christina Galanos.

In the case of Hilton, in whose marital home the incident occurred, she has to report to the Wulff Road police station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday before 6pm and she has to surrender all of her travel documents. She was represented by attorney Ian Jupp.

As for Morley, now represented by attorney David Cash, he is expected to report to the Elizabeth Estates police station every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and surrender all travel documents.

Meanwhile, attorney for Christina Wilson, Wilver Deleveaux, yesterday said he will attempt to have his client’s bail application heard today. He has attempted and failed on two occasions this week to have the application heard.