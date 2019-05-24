Man Accused Of Killing One, Trying To Kill Four More; Second Man Also In Court

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A 22-year-old Haitian man was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday over allegations he murdered one man and attempted to murder four others in an incident that occurred earlier this month.

A 33-year-old man was also arraigned in connection with the murder of a man on May 7.

Both men appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Friday and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

It is alleged that on May 13, Rosemond Etienne of Wilson Tract caused the death of Kyle Rolle and on that same day intentionally and unlawfully attempted to murder four other men.

It is also alleged that on May 4, Joey Scott intentionally caused the death of Lamont Fisher.

Neither man was required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to August 13, 2019.