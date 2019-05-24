Men Charged In Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Five men were arraigned on Friday in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court in connection with a number of serious offenses, including possession dangerous drugs, unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Everette Burrows, 26, and Vance Andres Darville, 23; and Obrien Reckley, 25, all of Murphy Town, Abaco; Shaquille Edmond Bootle, 25, and Joshua Sebastian Archer, 20, both of No 3 Glencoe Circle appeared in Court Two before Magistrate Charlton Smith.

The men were charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply. They were also charged with possession of firearm and ammunition. They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a separate matter, Obrien Reckley, Joshua Archer, and Shaquille Bootle were also charged with possession of dangerous drugs. The trio pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Burrows was also charged with violation of bail conditions and causing damage. He pleaded not guilty the charges.

Bail was denied and the men were remanded in custody to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial on September 9, 2019.