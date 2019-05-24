Morality Is For Group Prosperity

EDITOR, The Tribune

Human cooperation is the cornerstone of human achievement. From the development of language and the brain via sharing information in tribes, clans or in modern times the nation state. I have an hypothesis that the formation of criminal gangs in The Bahamas is a modern expression of human cooperation not just for survival but for prosperity of adversely affected groups and will either cooperate or challenge the formal system.

The evolution of the political parties in The Bahamas followed a similar pattern. The regular Bahamian was not receiving sufficient benefits from the established British rule. They form gangs called political parties to help secure a better life for their group (tribe). The means were nonviolent while the criminal gangs means are violent. The objective is the same –- to obtain a better life for the group (themselves). Most morality is for prosperity of the group.

As a mathematician I study patterns. If this group does not get a better life they will continue the struggle for their group. Look at the mess Colombia is in.

BRIAN E PLUMMER

Nassau

May 21, 2019