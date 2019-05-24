Police Identify Body Found At Port New Providence

By Ava Turnquest

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have identified the man found lifeless on the lawn of a Port New Providence home on Sunday but the cause of his death remains a mystery.

Superintendent Joy Bosfield confirmed the man as Danny Roy Lee of Great Britain, and yesterday said police were still waiting on the results of an autopsy. Mr Lea was found sometime before 5pm by a security guard, who had called the relatives of the homeowner to notify them that the front door was ajar. The owners were reportedly out of town at the time.

When the relative came to check the home, along with the guard, Mr Lee was discovered barefoot wearing only blue pants.

“We got a call from the Port New Providence security guards notifying us that the front door to the house was open,” said the relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“So this is my wife’s parents house, they were out of town so they called us to go look at the house to see why front door left open.



“When we arrived there to look at the house we noticed the front door was open, we went inside took a look through the house and noticed like it looked like there was a break-in like someone came in through kitchen window. However it didn’t look like anything was stolen, the house appeared fine, nothing ramshackle or messed up.

The relative continued: “Then as I was exiting the house out the front door to call the police the security guard noticed the body first and pointed out there was a lifeless body just laying in the front yard.

“He was literally right behind the wall between the walls and the tree on the left side of the gate. I had walked past him a couple times actually without noticing.

“I can’t understand the correlation between the break in to the house and the body,” the relative added. “Nothing was stolen from the house so the break-in doesn’t even make sense to me.”