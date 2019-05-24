Two Accused Over Sex Attacks

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of assault with attempt to rape.

A 25-year-old man was also arraigned in that same court arraigned over allegations of rape.

Both men appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Friday and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

It is alleged that Kevin Archer, 21, assaulted a woman with intent to rape on May 19 in Nassau Village.

Archer’s mother, who was present in the courtroom, requested that he be given some protection while at BDCS, citing that she and her son are close relatives to murder victims Marco and Rico Archer.

Archer’s mother said she is the sister of the deceased, who were brothers.

Rico Archer was murdered on December 11 outside of his North Street home.

His death came seven years after 11-year-old Marco was murdered.

Archer’s matter was adjourned to August 13th, 2019.

It was also alleged that in May 2017, James Stubbs had sexual relations with an 18-year-old woman without her consent.

Stubbs was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections and the matter was adjourned to July 30th, 2019.